Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Bought by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $21.19. 10,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,036. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

