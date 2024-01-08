BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.89. 54,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

