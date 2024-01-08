Barclays Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $75.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

