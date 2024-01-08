Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. Barings BDC accounts for 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Barings BDC worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. 202,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $955.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

