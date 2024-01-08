Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.49. The stock had a trading volume of 351,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,068. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.