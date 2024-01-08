Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.0% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $393.95. The stock had a trading volume of 470,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

