Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $786.72. The stock had a trading volume of 140,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,382. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $738.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

