Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $247.05. 740,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.88 and its 200 day moving average is $255.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

