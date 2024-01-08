Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $53.50. 8,136,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,997,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

