Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,199 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average daily volume of 7,955 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.32. 1,884,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,291. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

