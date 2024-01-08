Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.25. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

