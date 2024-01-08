Bayshore Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,605 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 25 LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter.

DISV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. 186,722 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

