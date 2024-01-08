Bayshore Asset Management LLC Sells 14,559 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 24.0% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $41,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after acquiring an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. 45,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,450. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

