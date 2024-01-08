Bayshore Asset Management LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,599. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

