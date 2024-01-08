Bayshore Asset Management LLC Sells 8,976 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.40. 153,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

