Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of BEAM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.86. 1,197,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,457. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

