Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,478 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.89. 1,973,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,151. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

