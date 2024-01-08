Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,484 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,457,595,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. HSBC started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. 148,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,484. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

