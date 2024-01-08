Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,517,000 after buying an additional 129,776 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,166. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

