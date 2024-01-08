Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,287. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.