Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.28. 705,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,347. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.