Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.72. The stock had a trading volume of 533,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.



Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

