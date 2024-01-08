Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $775,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $4,968,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,613. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

