Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,682 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.51. 1,363,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

