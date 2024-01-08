Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 72,789 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,810,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,703,484. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

