Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,951 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. 15,083,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,793,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

