Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,417 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 882,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

