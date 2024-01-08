Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 39,201 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. 1,087,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

