Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,984 Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Magellan ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 5.90% of Fidelity Magellan ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000.

Shares of BATS:FMAG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.56. 10,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

