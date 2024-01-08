Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.66. 787,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

