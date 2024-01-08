Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

BHLB opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

