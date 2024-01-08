Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 0.67, but opened at 0.69. Better Home & Finance shares last traded at 0.69, with a volume of 446,607 shares changing hands.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.53.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 16.45 million during the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.