Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 0.67, but opened at 0.69. Better Home & Finance shares last traded at 0.69, with a volume of 446,607 shares changing hands.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.53.
Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 16.45 million during the quarter.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.
