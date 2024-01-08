Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $317.30 and had previously closed at $315.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $632.12 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

