Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

