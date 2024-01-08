BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.30. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 1,632,335 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

