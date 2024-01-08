Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.15

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 471865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 2.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 25.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

