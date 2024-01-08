BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $15.01. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 39,398 shares changing hands.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $734.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 927,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at $95,754,676.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 927,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $733,961. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

