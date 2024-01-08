Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,495.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,495 ($57.24) and last traded at GBX 4,415 ($56.22), with a volume of 2514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,375 ($55.71).

Bioventix Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,841.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,004.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,870.37.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a GBX 90 ($1.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $62.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,620.25%.

Insider Activity

About Bioventix

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 17 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,977 ($50.64) per share, with a total value of £676.09 ($860.93). Insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

