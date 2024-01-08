Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,495.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,495 ($57.24) and last traded at GBX 4,415 ($56.22), with a volume of 2514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,375 ($55.71).
Bioventix Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,841.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,004.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,870.37.
Bioventix Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a GBX 90 ($1.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $62.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,620.25%.
Insider Activity
About Bioventix
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventix
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.