Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,495.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXPGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,495 ($57.24) and last traded at GBX 4,415 ($56.22), with a volume of 2514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,375 ($55.71).

The stock has a market cap of £230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,841.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,004.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,870.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a GBX 90 ($1.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $62.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,620.25%.

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 17 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,977 ($50.64) per share, with a total value of £676.09 ($860.93). Insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

