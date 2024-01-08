Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.81.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.6812279 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.