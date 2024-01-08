Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.95

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Trading Halts Explained
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.