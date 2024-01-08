BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Reduced by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $787.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $738.15 and its 200-day moving average is $701.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

