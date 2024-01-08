BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $819.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $774.93.

BlackRock stock opened at $782.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.82. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

