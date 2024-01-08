BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.48

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 545337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

