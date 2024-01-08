Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $122.40 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.