Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $480.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.98), with a volume of 78253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.50 ($5.97).
Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £383.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,807.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 439.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Bloomsbury Publishing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.
About Bloomsbury Publishing
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
