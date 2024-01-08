Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $249.00

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $249.00, but opened at $228.00. Boeing shares last traded at $227.80, with a volume of 10,223,482 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

