Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.34

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.34 and last traded at $132.31, with a volume of 260142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.