Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 7.9%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.07 and last traded at $77.05. Approximately 268,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,007,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Boot Barn Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boot Barn by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after buying an additional 459,844 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after buying an additional 445,357 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,696,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

