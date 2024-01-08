Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.90. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 508,680 shares traded.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is presently -166.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,959,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,118,000 after buying an additional 897,465 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 367,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,423,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 981,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

