Bowen Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 8th (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Bowen Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 8th. Bowen Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOWNU opened at $10.39 on Monday. Bowen Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

